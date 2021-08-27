Search our Archive

27/08/2021

9/11 hero Paul McCormack wins British Blind Golf Open

9/11 hero Paul McCormack wins British Blind Golf Open

Mid and East Antrim Mayor William McCaughey presenting overall winner for the British Blind golfing championship to Paul McCormack. Photo Una Mulgrew

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Paul McCormack was a popular winner of the ISPS Handa British Blind Golf Open this week at Galgorm Castle.

McCormack, whose family are from Meencarrigach, Ballybofey, was the B2 gross and overall winner over the two days, shooting 176 gross, 126 nett. Before Galgorm he was winner of the 2016 and 2017 ISPS Handa US and 2017 British Blind Golf Open Championships.

He joined the New York Police Department in 1990 and on September 11, 2001, was captain in the NYPD’s 41st Precinct, when a terrorist attack brought down the twin towers of the World Trade Center.

Assisting in the clean-up that followed, McCormack developed a degenerative eye condition which eventually led to him being declared legally blind. He retired from the force, having reached the rank of inspector, in 2010 and has lived in Howth, Co Dublin, since 2011. 

During his time in the United States, McCormack featured for the New York Gaelic football team before he retired from football in 2000 having donated a kidney to his sister Siobhan. Afterwards, his friend Karl Pierce recommended McCormack join the Irish Blind Golf Society and since then has enjoyed great success since.


 


 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media