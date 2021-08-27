A virtual fundraiser is taking place today for the late Karen Cahill

On the occasion that would’ve been the 30th birthday of the late Karen Cahill from Killybegs, her family have set up a worthy fundraiser.

In her memory, today there is a Funky T-Shirt Friday and Virtual Coffee Day with all monies raised going to the Killybegs Community First Responders.

Karen’s mother Emer tells the story: “Karen died on 13th of May last year as a result of a clot. She had type 1 Diabetes and was particularly vulnerable to Covid due to her condition and previous illness which left her ventilated following sepsis in 2014.

“Due to lockdown at the time we were limited to 10 in the Church and private wake. It isn't easy having everything virtual so this Summer we decided to remember Karen on what would have been her 30th Birthday - doing her kind of thing.

“Karen was a lovable, happy, funny, quirky and kind young lady who loved her coffee that she would sip at cold and pick up again at various points during the day. She also wore her feelings on her t- shirts. 'Normal people scare me,' was my own favourite.

"So we decided to hold a Covid-careful outside coffee afternoon this Friday, 27th of August to remember her on her birthday. Plans were afoot for sanitary, full service, socially distant coffee this week however with Covid numbers rising in this area we just couldn't do this in our Community. We felt it was just not appropriate to encourage meetups or mingling.

“So we have gone virtual. We are asking people to don their funkiest t-shirt - either wearing something that shouldn't see the light of day or something they deem funky, take a pic and send it to us and enjoy a tea or coffee while doing so.

“We have chosen to donate all proceeds to Killybegs Community First Responders. They are a group of 25 trained volunteers who operate in the event a 999/112 comes to Ambulance control with suspected heart attack, stroke or choking - they can be sent to the patient with defib until ambulance arrives. It's a wonderful group who may save a life in our rural area where response times are so important.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up and donations can be made here.