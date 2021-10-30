Donegal quarry investigated by National Building Control Office

In a separate development, from the recent announcement Cassidy Brothers had been told to close down a site in Cranford, it is believed, another Donegal quarry has had its Certificate of Conformity removed by the National Standards Authority of Ireland following an investigation by the National Building Control and Market Surveillance Office.

Donegal Live contacted the quarry in question, which refused to comment. Donegal Live has also contacted Donegal County Council, the National Standards Authority of Ireland and the National Building Control and Market Surveillance Office.

On Friday (October 29, 2021) Cassidy Brothers had been told to close down a site in Cranford (Donegal), where the firm has a concrete batching plant and a storage yard. The firm is a company caught up in the MICA scandal over defective blocks.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Redress campaigner, Shaun Hegarty said: "It is now apparent that finally, after a lot of knocking on doors, things are starting to happen regarding investigations into quarries and the cause of this human disaster affecting many families, individuals and commercial businesses."

Mr Hegarty added that Adrian Sheridan and himself, both from Buncrana, supported by the team of: Simon Barr, Paul Harkin, Ryan Stewart and Ambrose McCloskey had been "relentless" in the testing and investigation of construction products over the last five months.

He added: "We have been lobbying politicians and MEPs and sharing research and investigation with Government bodies including the NSAI.

"We now see results, including action from Donegal County Council Planning Section and the National Building Control and Market Surveillance Office, an arm of Dublin City Council, which is the authority in charge of carrying out market surveillance activities in the block-building sector.

"It is expected the audit and investigation into Donegal quarries will take many weeks.

"Meanwhile, we are working around the clock for everyone and everywhere, Donegal, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary. We would encourage anyone whose homes are affected by deleterious materials, including mica, pyrite or pyrrhotite, not to hesitate to contact Coleman Legal at defectiveblocks@colemanlegal.ie. It will not cost you anything, just a few minutes of your time. Remember, it is a long road but together we are strong," said Mr Hegarty.