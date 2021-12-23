Muireann is the the youngest girl fishing in Killybegs

Muireann Kavanagh
Muireann Kavanagh may be young but she enjoys getting helping out on her father, Neily's, 50-foot fishing boat in the port of Killybegs.
A post on the social media page of Shine Irish Tuna reads: The Kavanaghs and Gallaghers from Arranmore, Co Donegal caught our first Wild Irish Sardines last year (MFV Ros Ard and MFV Cadno). Do you know who catches the Sardines you eat? Buy Irish caught fish when possible. Fishing communities all around the Irish coast will appreciate your support. This is the future of the Irish fishing industry, make sure she has one. www.shinesseafood.ie"
John Shine said that he is delighted to be associated with the family.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.