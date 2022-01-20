Letterkenny mourns the sad passing of Hughie Kelly, Beechwood

Letterkenny was saddened to learn today of the passing of Hughie Kelly, Beechwood.

Hughie, who was 82, was a popular and much respected member of the community. He is survived by his wife Brigid, children Patrick, Mary, Brian, Michael (Cliffy), Cathy and Kieran, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and siblings Eileen Green, Bridget Chidlow and John Kelly. He is predeceased by his sister Anne Kelly and brothers James, Charlie and Mickey Kelly.

Hughie was an avid St Eunan's supporter - a member of the 1956 County Championship winning team, who worked with Ever Ready until his retirement.

Late last year, he was reunited with the Dr Maguire Cup as Eoin McGeehin, the St Eunan's goalscorer in their final win over Naomh Conaill in November, brought the famous trophy to the family home, much to Hughie's delight.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Hughie Kelly," said St Eunan's GAA club chairman John Haran. "Hughie was a lovely man and a great St Eunan's man. He was part of the 1956 Championship winning team and was a great man for getting lads from Iona/ Ballyboe out for the Street Leagues back in the 1980s. It was the dedication of men like Hughie Kelly at underage level which helped St Eunan's return to the Top Table of Donegal football. Be it in the Hill Bar or Blake's Bar, Hughie was always in great form."

Hughie Kelly with Martin Rafferty (RIP) lifting Sean McEwan shoulder high after the U14 County Final in Glenfin in 1989. Sean was captain and a proud Beechwood/Iona man. RIP Hughie. Photo: John Haran, St Eunan's GAA club

In accordance with current restrictions the house is private to family, friends and neighbours from 11am tomorrow (Friday) until 10pm please. Funeral Saturday 22nd at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral followed by internment in Conwal Cemetery. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Cathedral website.