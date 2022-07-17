€10.5m contract for Smooth Point Extension Completion Works at Killybegs

The award of a €10.5 million capital works contract to complete a 120 metre long quay development and associated works at Smooth Point, Killybegs Fishery Harbour Centre, has been announced.

Welcoming the award of the contract (excluding VAT) to contractor Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd., Fisheries Minister Charlie McConalogue said: “Killybegs Harbour is Ireland’s premier fishing port and as such can be exceptionally busy.

This project will see the long-waited completion of 120 metres of additional quay space in the harbour and, as a result will alleviate congestion during the peak fishing season at this major port.”

This final phase involves the removal of the remaining uncontaminated sediments and construction of the additional 120m quay wall and was the subject of a public tendering process. It is expected that works will commence in a matter of weeks and that the project will be substantially completed within seven months.

The Minister added: “The Irish seafood industry faces ongoing challenges, such as the significant challenge of Brexit. The completion of this project at Killybegs contributes to protecting our coastal communities and creating the opportunity for the seafood industry to continue to grow, prosper and facilitate a simultaneous growth of other ancillary marine industries.”