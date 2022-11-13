What is in your horoscope this week - November 14, 2022

These are the horoscopes for week commencing October 14, 2022.

Aries 21 March – 20 April

You’ll do well if you simplify matters by cutting out unnecessary tasks. As Mars retro angles towards Neptune, energy levels can dip, so you’ll need to take this into account. At the same time, there’s a buoyant and optimistic mood in the air that encourages you to move out of your comfort zone, but also to indulge and enjoy life. Have a desire to travel? It could soon happen.

Taurus 21 April – 21 May

There are many reasons to feel upbeat. You’ll get plenty of invites to have fun, spend time in good company and expand your vision of what is possible. Go easy where finances are concerned Taurus, as with confusing Neptune on the radar, mistakes are easily made. If you check details and ask questions, you’ll be fine. There are opportunities to take advantage of too.

Gemini 22 May – 21 June

Things may not be quite as they seem, which is why you shouldn’t jump to conclusions or act on impulse. A dreamy aspect involving Mars retro in your sign hints that you could get despondent if something isn’t going well. Be patient, as it can still succeed. You’ll get a lot of support from others who will pull out all the stops to boost your mood and help you overcome any doubts.

Cancer 22 June – 23 July

There are so many positive threads showing up that bring opportunities for romance, and for enjoying life to the full. Yet it will help to pace yourself, as a more soporific aspect can cause you to miss out if you don’t feel like making an effort. You may need more rest, and you should get it. But there are times when it’s good to push yourself to take advantage of an offer.

Leo 24 July – 23 August

Something you’ve wanted will show up without you having to do much at all, which will be very pleasing. This week you’ll feel a positive uplift as the focus shifts, encouraging you to be adventurous, to travel and to enjoy romantic dates and social opportunities. Even so, someone could let you down. There’s not a lot you can do, except determine not to get caught out again.

Virgo 24 August – 23 September

Conversations can yield gold, whether you’re closing a business deal, negotiating or sharing your feelings with someone. The early part of the week sizzles with opportunity, and you’ll get plenty of invites, dates and romantic offers. From midweek, make time for self-care and nurturing. As regards a scheme or opportunity, don’t rush into anything, especially if it seems dubious, Virgo.

Libra 24 September – 23 October

Finances may get a small boost that gives you something to smile about, Libra. A brilliant idea for a side-hustle or the offer of a job or contract that is perfect for you could net you extra income. Have travel plans? You might want to double-check them, as changes might scupper them. From midweek, positive vibes inspire you to reach out to others who share your ideas and ideals.

Scorpio 24 October – 22 November

You’ll get what you want, and it might be easier than you think, Scorpio. This week there’s reason to celebrate, as things seem to go your way. You’ll have a chance to indulge, and to enjoy time out that will refresh and recharge you. Ready to ramp up your love life? Now is the time! Yet one developing bond could prove disappointing. Exit now, as it may not get any better.

Sagittarius 23 November – 21 December

A sense of happiness and optimism could get the week off to a positive start. You’ll be ready to accept those things you can’t do much about, leaving you more relaxed. And you’ll sense that you can do anything you put your mind to, especially once Venus and Mercury head into your sign. Working to resolve a family issue? Differing viewpoints may cause some confusion.

Capricorn 22 December – 20 January

Take advantage of opportunities and invites early in the week, as one encounter could prove lucky for you. From midweek the emphasis shifts to a private zone, and you may appreciate some me-time to get your bearings. Be prepared for delays and confusion, especially at work, as a Mars/Neptune angle suggests misunderstandings can lead to delays. Clarity is essential!

Aquarius 21 January – 19 February

Be clear on what you want to accomplish, and this will pave the way for you to get there. Good fortune might show up, as an opportunity to enhance your income looks very possible. Your social life sparkles from midweek as Venus and Mercury inspire you to connect with kindred spirits. Mind, it pays to take it easy money-wise. Avoid any risks, even small ones, Aquarius.

Pisces 20 February – 20 March

A desire to get away from it all could find you booking a quick getaway, and loving every moment. You’ll have a chance to indulge your whims, so make the most of it. Goals and ambitions will also be on your mind. It’s time to link up with people who can help you achieve them. Have household issues that need attention? Get the experts in, and avoid the DIY route.

Birthday Luck

Monday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! If you set your mind to accomplish something, you’ll easily do it. Don’t be so focused on one point that you lose sight of other opportunities though, as something you’ll really enjoy is on the way.

Tuesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! This could be a great year, as long as you put in the effort to make it so. There are many offers and opportunities on the cards, but you’ll need to push yourself, otherwise you might miss out.

Wednesday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! Your appetite for life is about to get bigger, and you’ll enjoy diving into new experiences. Travel adventures and other exciting options are yours for the taking. Romance could blossom too.

Thursday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! An open mind means you’ll make the most of the year ahead. You’ll have big ideas, but be sure you’re not taking on more than you can handle. Be bold but don’t put too much pressure on yourself.

Friday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! It looks to be a year of big decisions and potential change. You’re ready for something different, and eager to let go of the old to make way for new developments. Success can be yours!

Saturday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You may doubt yourself, even though there is no reason to. And yet if you’re really excited about something, this could be the spur you need to get into action. What have you got to lose? Nothing!

Sunday’s Birthday Luck: Happy Birthday! You’ll have some lucky breaks, and golden opportunities may be yours. Confidence will be high and you’ll feel you can tackle anything. Let your intuition lead the way to even bigger successes.