Ireland’s biggest Christmas tree illuminates Donegal village

Possibly Ireland's largest Christmas tree was switched on in Inishowen last week by Santa himself.

The 64ft-tall steel Christmas tree, located at Solis MMC Children’s Services new administration HQ and training centre in the former Mary Deeney’s bar and restaurant near Muff in, was illuminated by Santa himself on Tuesday evening past.

The decoration and lighting up of the festive landmark was a joint undertaking by the McDaid and McCaul families.

Around 200 members of the local community of all ages, the McDaid Brothers and Solis MMC team members attended the big

Christmas switch-on of the famous roadside structure - the first since the closure of the licensed premises in 2013.

The once annual charity switch-on on the banks of Lough Foyle previously attracted many hundreds of festive revellers from far and wide and was performed by celebrities including Coronation Street star Johnny Briggs who played Mike Baldwin.

Solis MMC Director and founder, Martin McCaul, said the festive celebrations were a great way to mark the opening of the organisation’s new premises following an investment of several hundred thousand euro in its refurbishment.

Martin said: “We are excited and honoured to welcome so many of our colleagues, friends and neighbours to our new headquarters.

“Along with Lawrence McDaid we have spent much time and energy in transforming this famous bar and restaurant into fully refurbished office accommodation from which our management and administration teams will service our residential centres across Ireland.

“It’s very fitting that the official opening of our fantastic new space involves a community event which brings everyone together in the spirit of Christmas.

“Over the dark weeks ahead, this tree will shine a welcome light on the shores of Lough Foyle and hopefully bring festive cheer to the many thousands of people who pass by each day.

“At Solis MMC Children’s Services, we are dedicated to building trust and true relationships with young people, helping them every step of the way in the challenges they face.

“We are committed to bringing that same dedication to building relationships within the communities we operate in and we wish to thank the people of Ture, Muff and Quigley’s Point for the warm welcome we have received.”