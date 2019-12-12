Carn carol service promises to hit the right note

Contact
The popular annual Christmas carol service in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, will be held next Friday (December 20) at 8pm.
The ecumenical and family friendly event is always a festive high point in the Inishowen town.
Elsewhere in the peninsula, Glacknadrummond Methodist church, situated between Bocan and Gleneely, will hold their carol service on Sunday December 22nd at 7.30pm, followed by refreshments.
