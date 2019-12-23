Buncrana's Exchange opening its doors on Christmas Day

Back for the sixth year, The Exchange in Buncrana will host Inishowen’s Community Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day.

This special event is for anyone facing Christmas on their own, coping with a change in circumstances that means Christmas at home might be difficult, or who simply want to do something different for whatever reason.

Whatever your age or situation (families also welcome), you are warmly invited to come along for a delicious, three-course, home-cooked Christmas meal (a full Turkey and Ham dinner with all the trimmings or a vegetarian alternative) along with live entertainment and plenty of festive cheer.

Started by a group of friends and supported thanks to the generosity of our community, this Community Christmas Dinner has become a wonderful annual highlight - a way to celebrate Christmas in the company of old friends or to meet new ones.

The meal is free of charge and transport can be provided if needed (pre-booking essential).

A spokesperson for the Exchange said: “We are happy to deliver meals in the Buncrana area to people who are housebound.

“We are also happy to deliver a Christmas Meal including dessert to homes within the Buncrana area for anyone who is housebound. To book or to request Christmas “meals on wheels” contact Ruth 087 795 5401

“A huge voluntary effort goes into putting on the meal. If you would like to help, call in to set up tables and decorate the room, the more the merrier.

“A few also help on Christmas Eve with preparing vegetables.

“To volunteer on Christmas Day itself, please contact Ruth on 087 795 5401.”