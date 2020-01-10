Donegal crafters invites to Eden Place Arts' Centre

Contact
Enrolments open in Eden Place Arts' Centre
Are you suffering from New Years Blues? Why not try something new at Derry's Eden Place Arts' Centre in Rossville Street?
Donegal folk are being invited to brighten up the dark winter days.
Eden Place Arts Centre is offering courses in: Spinning and Weaving, Polymer Clay, Printmaking or Leathercraft. All courses are suitable for beginners and improvers, with no artistic experience necessary. If interested call into Eden Place Arts Centre or contact us by phone or email on: 07902172080 Judi_edenplaceartscentre@ yahoo.co.uk.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.