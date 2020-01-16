Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht warns Donegal landowner on Northburg Castle

An inspection report into access works at Northburg Castle in Greencastle in Donegal is under consideration by the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht.



The landowner has also been advised of the provisions of the National Monuments Acts applicable to this national monument site, Donegal Live can exclusively reveal.



The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht carried out an inspection at Northburg Castle following reports of potentially illegal works in the vicinity of what is one of Inishowen's most iconic historical structures.



In response to a Donegal Live follow-up enquiry, the Department said: “An inspection has been carried out [at Northburg Castle] and the inspection report is under consideration in the Department.



“The landowner has been advised of the provisions of the National Monuments Acts that are applicable to this national monument site.”



The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht further confirmed: “Northburg Castle was subject to the provisions of Section 14 of the National Monuments Acts 1930 (as amended).



“The case is being reviewed by the Department in that context.”



The legislation, of which the landowner has been advised by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht states: “It shall not be lawful for any person to do any of the following things in relation to a national monument of which the Commissioners or a local authority are the owners or the guardians or in respect of which a preservation order is in force: to demolish or remove wholly or in part or to disfigure, deface, alter, or in any manner injure or interfere with any such national monument without or otherwise than in accordance consent.”



The Act states, it is also unlawful to excavate, dig, plough or otherwise disturb the ground within, around, or in proximity to any such national monument without or otherwise than in accordance with consent.



The penalty for anyone convicted of a breach of Section 14 of the National Monuments Acts is a possible fine or up to six months imprisonment.



In addition, they may be asked to pay the “reasonable cost of repairing the damage done to such monument by the commission of the offence.”