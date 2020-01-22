Inishowen tourism businesses invited to take part in a series of workshops

Contact
Inishowen tourism businesses encouraged to take part in workshops
Fáilte Ireland is inviting local tourism businesses, tourism and community group members, as well as all other interested parties and individuals to take part in a series of workshops running from January 27-30 along the Inishowen coast from Muff to Malin Head.
The workshops will concentrate on pulling together stories, ideas, and opportunities that could be used to boost tourism in the area.
The workshops will take place in four locations; Buncrana, Ballyliffin, Carndonagh and Redcastle.
Events and dates:
Monday, January 27 - Inishowen Gateway Hotel, Buncrana - 2-4pm;
Tuesday, January 28 - Ballyliffin Town House Hotel - 6.30pm–8.30pm;
Wednesday, January 29 - Colgan Hall, Carndonagh - 2.00pm–4.00pm;
Thursday, January 30 - Redcastle Hotel, Redcastle - 6.30pm–8.30pm.
The findings from the workshops will feed into a Visitor Experience Development Plan, which will outline ways to improve the benefits of tourism for all communities in the area.
Anyone wishing to attend the workshops can confirm attendance by emailing Lorna Demmel, lorna.Demmel@failteireland.ie.
Anyone who cannot attend a workshop but would like to contribute to the discussion can also submit their ideas to David Leonard, David.Leonard@failteireland.ie or phone 086-0266448.
