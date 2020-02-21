Shaping Ourselves & Our Children Programme

Contact
The IOSAS Centre is hosting a child and parenting development programme in the Sanctuary Conference Centre from February, 28 (9.30am-1.30pm).
This four-week course is free to parents, expectant parents, grandparents, carers, and guardians. Refreshments and lunch are provided free of charge each day and there is also a generous childcare allowance if required.
This is a cross border initiative and is open to all residents on both sides of the border.
Places are limited.
Please contact Paul on 074 9384866 or PM Paul on Facebook @IOSASCentre to book your place.
