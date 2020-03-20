Online books to beat the boredom

Contact
Book store throwing onloine doors open to Donegal children
With children and young people all over Ireland off school and indoors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, an online bookstore has provided parents and carers with a lifeline, which might stave off the boredom.
World Book Online has just made its entire collection of more than 3,000 books available for free for children to access at home.
World Book Online has books suitable for all ages, simply click on this link for access and happy reading.
https://worldbook.kitaboo.com/reader/worldbook/index.html?usertoken=Mjk5MzQ6MTpJUjA5MjAxNjoyOmNsaWVudDE2OTc6MTY5NzoyMjE2Mjg4OjE6MTU4NDM4MDExMzA2Mjp1cw==
