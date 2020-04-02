Contact

Donegal secondary school launches new look website

Crana College continuing to reach out to pupils and parents

Crana College website

The new look Crana College website

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Inishowen secondary school Crana College has launched its new look website.

The website has been designed and built to provide parents, visitors and the school community with information about our school’s curriculum inside and out of the classroom.

A considerable amount of new content has been added to the website and the layout and navigation has been restructured to ensure it is user friendly. The refreshed images also give a good flavour of what school life is like in Crana College.

Crana College principal Kevin Cooley said: “One aspect of the new website that I am particularly proud of is the Parents section. Parents will find information here about everything from our School Uniform to the Structure of the School Day and I think the School Calendar page, with it’s key events and term dates, will be particularly useful for parents.”

With schools still closed, Crana College's teaching and learning continues daily through the use of remote learning technology.

Teachers are using Google Classroom as the platform to set, collect and mark work for students and while all year groups are being kept busy it is 3rd and 6th year groups who are teachers’ main focus.

Mr Cooley added: "We appreciate that this is an extremely difficult time for families and so we are conscious of not overwhelming students with too much work but it is important for students to know that while they are not ‘in school’ they are not ‘off school. 

"Teachers in Crana have had to refocus and adapt their resources to make sure students have a daily structure and routine to their remote learning day. Some teachers are using recorded lessons while others are checking in with their students by scheduling live lessons using Google Meet.

"We are letting parents know by text if their child is not completing the work being set for them on Google Classroom but to date I am very impressed by the commitment of our students to remain engaged with their teachers and their learning."

