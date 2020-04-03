Community ingenuity knows no bounds during coronavirus lockdown

A family of Inishowen bookworms have come up with an ingenious way of passing the coronavirus lockdown time and combining a daily walk.

The Reynold's Family have set up a Wee Free Library just before the crossroads in Greencastle, Inishowen, because, as they said, “There is no better time to lose yourself in a book.”

In a feel-good social media post advertising the Wee Free Library, Michelle Reynolds quoted beloved children's author, Dr Seuss:

“Making the time pass quicker! You'll never be lonely if you have a book, never be lonely again. 'The more you read, the more things you will know. The more you learn, the more places you'll go.'”

A sign adjoining the Greencastle Wee Free Library, said: “Books are not intended to sit on a shelf. Take a book and enjoy. Feel free to swap some books.

“Built for the community to enjoy and share in our love of reading.”

What are other Inish Times readers doing during the new coronavirus normality to pass the time well? Share your photographs and videos with us here at Inish Times and Donegal Live.