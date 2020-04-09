ENJOY: 'Heroes of our Times'

Contact

One Donegal woman's lovely poetic response to the coronavirus pandemic

Donegal poet, Brid Ewing, kindly sent her poem: 'Heroes of our Times' to Donegal Live.

Brid was moved to write her poem by the response of people all across Ireland to the coronavirus pandemic.

Heroes of our Times


Let us honour our heroes, brave and true,
Who put their lives on the line for me and for you. 
True patriots all, each one, whom we all salute,
These women and men of highest repute.

Our political leaders have united and work as a  team,
Forgetting old rivalries, displaying leadership supreme. 
Statesmanlike Leo, the two Simons, Eamon and Michael,
And every public figure have answered Ireland's call. 


Our top medics a similar esprit de corps did show,
United in their heroic war on the common foe.
With Dr. Holohans wealth of expertise and prodigious brain,
A way out of this crisis we can surely attain. 
And Sam Mc Conkey, a voice of authority and calm, 
Inspiring confidence in the midst of the  storm. 
To Cillian, Phil, Paul we owe a debt of gratitude, 
For your exemplary dedication and selfless attitude. 


To the hospital doctors and nurses at the front line,
Your loyalty is amazing, your spirit sublime. 
Like Florence in  Crimea, the Lady of the Lamp,
All our hospital staff have rallied to the anti- Covid camp. 


Also the care assistants, porters, cleaners and cooks,
And the admin staff keeping the books. 
From the top to the most humble within the ranks,
To each and every one of you, we say a thousand thanks. 


Tirelessly coordinating tests throughout the land, 
Our trusted GPs are another admirable band. 
True to the Hippocratic Oath to which they swore allegiance,
They work steadfastly throughout the regions. 


To our retail staff we also doff our hats, 
You too are due our thanks and congrats. 
Day after day, you keep stocking your shelves,
So that we, your customers, can look after ourselves. 
Delivering vital supplies throughout the land,
You too are part of that heroic band. 


To An Post employees we are also in debt, 
Those postmen and women, such a national asset. 
Connecting with the isolated, the elderly , the ill,
As well as the mail, they bring cheer and goodwill. 


An Garda Siochana are also on the front line, 
Our guardians of the peace in these troubled times. 
Also ambulance drivers, paramedics and other savers of life,
You too are cherished in these days of strife. 


Credit also to the members of the Fourth Estate, 
Bringing us the latest developments, keeping us up to date. 
From Greg on Highland Radio with his Nine to Noon Show,
To the national broadcaster with  Miriam, Ray Claire and Co.
And our first rate print media with its impartial tone,
Cocooning with the  papers makes us feel less alone. 


Finally the army of volunteers who give of their time,
To help their fellow citizens, they put their lives on the line. 
Providing assistance, delivering medicine and food,
Your hearts are made of gold, doing so much good. 


So citizens of Ireland, let us all rally round,
Support the heroes who in this war are giving no ground. 
Let us honour and respect the work they do,
By observing all guidelines, to our new laws be true. 
Let us squash the sombrero, flatten the curve,
In this war against Covid, let us not swerve. 

