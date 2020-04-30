Donegal Live readers are invited to take a virtual tour of the Holy Land.

The event is being hosted by Fahan Presbyterian Church in Inishowen and is taking place tonight (April 30) at 8.30pm and is being presented via Zoom by Eugen Peters.

To join in, please click on this icon and enter your name and if prompted Zoom Meeting ID: 892 525 6157

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 8925256157.

James Lamberton of Fahan Presbyterian Church will be online this evening from 8.15pm to welcome viewers in advance of the presentation.

Eugen Peters has been on a recent study tour to the Holy Land and will give his first-hand account of a most memorable trip. Israel is a very beautiful land full of archaeological digs that confirm the Bible.

Viewers are advised if they have a choice of screens, the larger, the better and a camera does not have to be switched on.