Limited reopening of Donegal river to anglers

A Donegal angling association has updated it’s guidelines in keeping with the latest Government and NPHET (National Public Health Emergency Team) advice.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Pat Kane of the Buncrana Anglers’ Association (BAA) said: “As of May 5, we at BAA have opened the Crana River, only on a restricted basis, as per Government and Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) guidelines. This will last until May 17. The only people allowed to fish the Crana are paid up anglers living within the five kilometre limit of the river.

“The other restriction in place is that an angler can fish for no more than an hour and a half per day, as it can be regarded as part of their daily exercise.

“Then, from May 18, the restrictions will loosen. There will be no time limit, however, the five kilometre limit will still be in force.

“On June 8, the five kilometre limit will be increased to 20 kilometres, which will then allow BAA to open the Eddie Fullerton Pollan Dam. Until then, the Dam is well outside the Government’s travel restrictions for Buncrana and surrounding districts. BAA will at all times abide by the guidelines issued by the authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mr Kane.

IFI, the State agency responsible for inland fisheries and sea angling resources, updated its anglers earlier this week.

In a statement IFI said: “From May 6, anglers may fish in a location less than or equal to 5km from home. Further guidance is available at: https://www.fisheriesireland. ie/Notices/covid-19-statement. html. IFI owned / managed state fisheries are open with the exception of the Galway and Moy fisheries.

“ESB fisheries are now also open. The status of private and club run fisheries is a matter for the fishery manager/committee.

“Regarding the purchase of permits and salmon licences is available at: www.fishinginireland.info.

“Inland Fisheries Irelands will continue to monitor the situation and make further updates as appropriate in line the Governments Roadmap for reopening society and business,” said the IFI statement.

In additional advice, IFI said: “Fishing is permitted within 5km of an angler’s home. Please maintain social distancing at all times, especially at car parks, access points and launch sites. Anglers should not share transport with people outside their household when travelling to fish. Please limit contact with other anglers and providers.

“Permit / licence sales online where possible. Maximum 2 persons in small boat for inland / inshore fishing Angling businesses may only open once classified as an essential service and should only operate if they can provide online / contactless services.

“Charter fishing or guided fishing may only operate where skippers / guides can guarantee compliance with social distancing measures. Recommend no competition fishing. Facilities where anglers could gather to remain closed.

“It is recommended anglers / guides / skippers carry hand sanitiser and to use it after touching surfaces such as gates, stiles, pier railings and ladders.”