Moville's community spirit hailed as town bids for €10,000 prize

Hilary and Ray Doherty with staff at Moville Clothing Company
Moville's community spirit has been hailed as the Foyleside town bids to win a €10,000 prize.
Michael Skelly nominated the town for the inaugural Today FM 'Sound Town' award due to the communities trojan work to raise critical funding for the production of PPE, at Moville Clothing.
Moville local, Edel McBride set up the #PledgeScrubs campaign on GoFundMe, to raise money in order to supply quality scrubs to health care workers, due to the ongoing shortage of PPE.
The community rallied together and raised over €50,000 in just 24-hours – with the current amount raised standing at over €80,000.
As a result of the funding raised through Edel’s #PledgeScrubs campaign, local family-owned shirt makers ‘Moville Clothing’ were able to transfer their skilled team from producing shirts, to making cotton-blend scrubs for local hospitals and care facilities.
In nominating Moville for the award, Michael said there is a buzz about the town.
“Being nominated has given the whole the town a good wee buzz,” Michael said. “What Edel and the rest in Moville Clothing has done is absolutely brilliant. They're supplying PPE all over the country which is great to see.
“Moville Clothing is flat out at the minute, they're working six days a week just to keep up with demand. It's great because its also brought some work back to the town.”
Moville will be in with a chance of winning the €10,000 when the winner is announced in November.
PICTURED ABOVE: Michael Skelly and Edel Mc Bride celebrating as Moville was named the Today FM Sound Town for April.
The postcard Moville man Kristian Shortt has sent to his daughter Abbi, who he has not seen since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
