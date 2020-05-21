Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Golf club encourages members to be ‘understanding of travel restrictions’

‘Have solidarity with fellow club members’ - Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD

North West Golf Club Lisfannon

Golf club encourages members to be ‘understanding of travel restrictions’

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

A Donegal golf club is encouraging its members “to be understanding of the travel restrictions” currently in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The North West Golf Club in Lisfannon clarified its position on travel restrictions in response to a Donegal Live enquiry.

Donegal Live had been contacted by several Inishowen readers following a story in Tuesday's  Irish Times, which seemingly showed three men from Derry playing on the Lisfannon course, in contravention of Covid-19 travel restrictions in Donegal and The North.

Phase One of the Government’s ‘Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business’ allowed the limited reopening of golf courses from Monday (May 18, 2020).

In his email, The Honorary Secretary of the North West Golf Club said: “The North West Golf Club has put in place safety precautions in accordance with the protocol advised by GUI (Golfing Union of Ireland) and ILGU (Irish Ladies Golf Union) in respect of return to golf and Covid-19.

“We have also advised all members to respect Government guidance in regard to travel restrictions.

“You will appreciate that we do not have authorisation to police the laws of the land and such responsibility rests elsewhere.

“Nevertheless, we do expect members to be understanding of the travel restrictions and be responsible in his / her decision.”

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD (Sinn Féin) said he had also been contacted about this matter by people in Inishowen who are currently not allowed to travel more than five kilometres from their homes for non-essential journeys.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “I am mindful the vast majority of people of Derry and The North have not crossed the border. They have respected and adhered to the public health advice.

“I am appealing now to those who are tempted to come and play golf in Inishowen, please do not do it.

“You you know it is against the regulations and just because the Garda cannot enforce the law on you, does not give you the green light.

“It is selfish, and it is unfair to golfers in Donegal who cannot play because they live more than five kilometres away from their club. Please have a little bit of solidarity with your fellow club members in Inishowen,” concluded Mr Mac Lochlainn.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie