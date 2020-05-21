Golf club encourages members to be ‘understanding of travel restrictions’

A Donegal golf club is encouraging its members “to be understanding of the travel restrictions” currently in place in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The North West Golf Club in Lisfannon clarified its position on travel restrictions in response to a Donegal Live enquiry.

Donegal Live had been contacted by several Inishowen readers following a story in Tuesday's Irish Times, which seemingly showed three men from Derry playing on the Lisfannon course, in contravention of Covid-19 travel restrictions in Donegal and The North.

Phase One of the Government’s ‘Roadmap for Reopening Society and Business’ allowed the limited reopening of golf courses from Monday (May 18, 2020).

In his email, The Honorary Secretary of the North West Golf Club said: “The North West Golf Club has put in place safety precautions in accordance with the protocol advised by GUI (Golfing Union of Ireland) and ILGU (Irish Ladies Golf Union) in respect of return to golf and Covid-19.

“We have also advised all members to respect Government guidance in regard to travel restrictions.

“You will appreciate that we do not have authorisation to police the laws of the land and such responsibility rests elsewhere.

“Nevertheless, we do expect members to be understanding of the travel restrictions and be responsible in his / her decision.”

Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn TD (Sinn Féin) said he had also been contacted about this matter by people in Inishowen who are currently not allowed to travel more than five kilometres from their homes for non-essential journeys.

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “I am mindful the vast majority of people of Derry and The North have not crossed the border. They have respected and adhered to the public health advice.

“I am appealing now to those who are tempted to come and play golf in Inishowen, please do not do it.

“You you know it is against the regulations and just because the Garda cannot enforce the law on you, does not give you the green light.

“It is selfish, and it is unfair to golfers in Donegal who cannot play because they live more than five kilometres away from their club. Please have a little bit of solidarity with your fellow club members in Inishowen,” concluded Mr Mac Lochlainn.