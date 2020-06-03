Gardai in Buncrana appealing for information relating to a criminal damage incident

Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating an incident of criminal damage that happened in the early hours of Thursday morning last between midnight and 8am at St. Egneys Terrace, Cockhill Road, Buncrana.

A car that was parked up at the owners house was damaged, there was damage caused to the bonnet and all along the driver's side of the car.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who has any information, however small that would assist with their investigation to contact them at 0749320540.