Donegal's Catherine is stepping up to the plate for Mater Foundation

An Donegasl woman is stepping up to the plate in a month-long fundraiser for The Mater Foundation.

Catherine Carlin from Burnfoot in Inishowen, who is well known for her involvement with Buncrana Children’s Charity, has set herself the challenging target of 10,000 steps per day throughout June.

Established in 1985, the Mater Foundation is the official fundraising charity for the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, the largest adult hospital foundation in Ireland, with more than 315,000 patient visits each year.

The goal of the Mater Foundation is to improve patient care in the Mater Public Hospital in Dublin. Supporters of the Mater Foundation help to achieve this by investing in state-of-the-art equipment that “makes diagnosis and treatment more efficient and effective, enhancing facilities to create a comfortable and caring environment, and financing research that ensures the Mater is leading the way in medical innovation.”

Initially, Catherine Carlin, set herself the target of raising €1,000 by the end of June. That target has already been exceeded thanks to the generosity of the people of Inishowen and beyond.

To donate to Catherine Carlin’s fundraiser, click: HERE