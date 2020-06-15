Over 900 properties left without electricity in Inishowen this morning

Contact
Hundreds of properties without power after Carndonagh outage
A large power outage is affecting properties in the north Inishowen area this morning.
953 properties in Carndonagh are without electricity.
ESB are working to repair the fault and its estimated that power will be restored after 11am this morning.
