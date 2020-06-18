Donegal ferry services to resume in July

Contact
Swilly and Foyle ferry services to resume in July
Confirmation of 2020 Timetables for the Swilly and Foyle ferry services has been welcomed.
Speaking to Donegal Live, Councillor Nicholas Crossan said the Buncrana to Rathmullan ferry would run round seven times a day.
Cllr Crossan added: "The Buncrana to Rathmullan ferry will run seven round trips a day. The first sailing will be at 10.00am daily from Buncrana.The last sailing will be from Rathmullan at 6.00pm.
"The Foyle ferry will leave Greencastle at 9.00am and run until 8pm. There will be 15 round trips per day.
"Both ferries will start on the 20th July and maybe sooner pending the easing of Government Restrictions.
"I am delighted that the two ferries will be operating this year and it will be so important to help on tourism trade which has been so badly hit by Covid-19," said Cllr Crossan.
Donegal County Council has reached an agreement with the operator of the Buncrana to Rathmullan Ferry Service, Cara na nOilean Teo, to run the service in 2020 as follows:10 weeks: Monday, July 20, 2020 to Sunday, September 27, 2020.
Donegal County Council has also reached an agreement with the Operator of the Greencastle to Magilligan Ferry Service (Foyle Ferry) Frazer Foyle Holdings Limited to run the service in 2020 as follows: Monday, July 20, 2020 to Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The service shall originate from Greencastle daily and run from 9am to 8pm with 15 return trips.
