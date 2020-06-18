Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal ferry services to resume in July

Donegal County Council confirms resumption of popular ferry services

the-return-of-the-foyle-ferry-service-has-been-welcomed-after-the-replacement-of-a-10-inch-pipe-was-blamed-for-delays

Swilly and Foyle ferry services to resume in July

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Confirmation of 2020 Timetables for the Swilly and Foyle ferry services has been welcomed.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Councillor Nicholas Crossan said the Buncrana to Rathmullan ferry would run round seven times a day.

Cllr Crossan added: "The Buncrana to Rathmullan ferry will run seven round trips a day. The first sailing will be at 10.00am daily from Buncrana.The last sailing will be from Rathmullan at 6.00pm.

"The Foyle ferry will leave Greencastle at 9.00am and run until 8pm. There will be  15 round trips per day.

"Both ferries will start on the 20th July and maybe sooner pending the easing of Government Restrictions.

"I am delighted that the two ferries will be operating this year and it will be so important to help on tourism trade which has been so badly hit by Covid-19," said Cllr Crossan. 

Donegal County Council has reached an agreement with the operator of the Buncrana to Rathmullan Ferry Service, Cara na nOilean Teo, to run the service in 2020 as follows:10 weeks: Monday, July 20, 2020 to Sunday, September 27, 2020.

Donegal County Council has also reached an agreement with the Operator of the Greencastle to Magilligan Ferry Service (Foyle Ferry) Frazer Foyle Holdings Limited to run the service in 2020 as follows: Monday, July 20, 2020 to Wednesday, September 30, 2020. The service shall originate from Greencastle daily and run from 9am to 8pm with 15 return trips.

 

 

 

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie