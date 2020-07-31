Contact

Memorial stilt walk this bank holiday weekend

Unique fundraiser for Irish Heart Foundation

Jayden and Pete Hartin

Jayden and Pete Harten

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The family and friends of an Inishowen man who passed away suddenly have organised a unique fundraiser in his memory.

Pete Hartin, who was only 38 years old, died suddenly on May 18 past of a cardiac thromboembolism.

Pete's friends have organised a charity stilt-walk from Malin Town to Carndonagh. The event, which will cover a distance of 6 kilometres, will take place this Sunday (August 2). The stilt walkers will leave Malin Town at 2pm.

The organisers of the memorial event said: "Everyone is welcome to take part in the walk if they wish, whether it is on stilts or by foot.

"All money raised from thee stilt walk will be split 50 / 50 and donated to the Irish Heart Foundation and Pete's 13-year-old son, Jayden, for him to use later in life, all in memory of Pete."

The Irish Heart Foundation runs support groups for patients who have had heart problems or strokes and campaigns on public health issues which affect the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The organisation also has a Mobile Health Unit which offers free blood pressure checks, heart health information and lifestyle advice. It carries out about 10,000 blood pressure checks a year.

Donations to the Pete Hartin Memorial Stilt Walk can be made here.

Donations to the Pete Hartin Memorial Stilt Walk can be made here.

