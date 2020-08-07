Contact

Romantic Gary pops the question at the foot of Errigal

Engaging enconter in Donegal

Garry Spence and Anna Kennedy

Gary's romantic proposal at the foot of Errigal

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Romance is alive and well in Donegal this summer, thankfully, because we are all in need of something to cheer us up post-
lockdown.

Staycationing in the most beautiful county in Ireland this summer, Gary Spence, took the opportunity to propose to his completely unsuspecting fiancée, Anna Kennedy, at the foot of Errigal.

The couple who come from Ballymena in County Antrim, were on their way to Inishowen, when Donegal Live caught up with
them at the viewing spot overlooking the iconic Ballymastocker Beach in Portsalon.

A glowing Anna, who works for Fyfe’s Motor Factors, said the couple had left home on Friday, July 10, planning to climb Errigal later that day.

She added: “So, we were planning to climb Errigal on the Friday night. The whole thing was It was a complete surprise to
me. I didn’t know any of this.

“Well, when we got to the Poisoned Glen, it was very overcast, so we decided we would do the climb on Saturday instead, so
we parked our wee camper van up for the night.

“As I said, I didn’t know anything about it, but Gary had the wee backpack packed with the prosecco, glasses and strawberries
in it and the engagement ring, ready for the climb up Errigal.

“As Errigal was all overcast, Gary cooked me a wee meal of scallops and chorizo skewers and steak and ciabatta. Then it
started to rain so we went into the camper van, where he got down on one knee asked me to marry him and I said ‘Yes’, said
Anna, before playfully adding, “I had no other way home.”

Donegal Live would like to wish Gary and Anna every happiness in their future together.

1441986986367
1441987064261

