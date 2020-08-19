GAA club questioning need for new Covid-19 regulations

The Government's introduction of new measures regarding sporting events, to limit the spread of COVID-19, has been questioned by a GAA club in Donegal.

The updated guidelines, which were announced yesterday following a Cabinet meeting mean sporting events and matches can continue to take place but behind closed doors with a strict avoidance of gatherings, including social gatherings, before or after events. There must also be strict adherence to 2 metre physical distancing before and after events, during breaks in play, on the sidelines and the avoisance of team huddles.

Speaking to Donegal Live, the Treasurer of Buncrana GAA, Adrian Mc Myler, called on the County Board and GAA Headquarters to "stand up and fight for the clubs."

He said: "A massive blow has been given to sports clubs this evening as the Government announced that all events be held behind closed doors. This is very unfair on clubs that have worked hard to enforce social distancing measures and stick to the guidelines.

"Our games have brought smiles back to the community’s faces. We have been vigilant with our numbers and distancing. We believe there is no evidence of major instances of community transmission happening as a result of Clubs training or playing games outdoors, or through spectating. We will find it very hard to run our club without the support from match gates and club events. We call on our County board, our councillors to please fight for us and every other sporting club that this will affect.

"I ask, what are we going to do with our volunteers who drive our clubs. How do we expect our players to give all for their club in isolation, unwitnessed? In hard times, all people have to cling on to is their love of sport, their appreciation of their local heroes, the inspiration of the young, the fulfillment of dreams, the simple acts of giving and receiving, the quiet unspoken deal that you do for us and we cheer you on. This is a special part of the human existence and it seems that its importance is lost on those governing us.

"Politics is supposed to be about representation, empathy and the pursuit of excellence for the greater good, just like sport.

It is worth fighting for, it is being crushed. Sport is our distraction from the labour, don’t take it from us. It is really worrying.

We strongly believe there is no danger in allowing those spectators to view our beautiful game and plea to the government to review these guidelines," concluded Mr McMyler.