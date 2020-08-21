Contact
Mullan family funerals to take place on Monday
The funerals of the Mullan family, who lost their lives when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Lough Foyle, will take place on Monday (August 24).
John Mullan (49), Tomás (14) and Amelia (6), from Ballynally, Moville, died on Thursday night at Three Trees, between Muff and Quigley's Point, on the main Moville to Derry Road.
John's wife, Geraldine, the mother of the Tomás and Amelia, was the sole survivor of the accident.
The family's death notice on RIP.ie read: "Tragically the loss has occurred of John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, loving father, son and daughter. Deeply missed by wife and mother Geraldine (neé Connaughton, Williamstown, County Galway), grandparents Margaret and Martin, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and the whole community.
"House private due to Government Guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations to Laura Lynn Children's Hospice c/o any family member.
"The funeral can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11am.
"May they rest in peace."
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.