Mullan family funerals to take place on Monday

The funerals of the Mullan family, who lost their lives when the car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into Lough Foyle, will take place on Monday (August 24).

John Mullan (49), Tomás (14) and Amelia (6), from Ballynally, Moville, died on Thursday night at Three Trees, between Muff and Quigley's Point, on the main Moville to Derry Road.

John's wife, Geraldine, the mother of the Tomás and Amelia, was the sole survivor of the accident.

The family's death notice on RIP.ie read: "Tragically the loss has occurred of John, Tómas and Amelia Mullan, loving father, son and daughter. Deeply missed by wife and mother Geraldine (neé Connaughton, Williamstown, County Galway), grandparents Margaret and Martin, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, friends and the whole community.

"House private due to Government Guidelines. Family flowers only. Donations to Laura Lynn Children's Hospice c/o any family member.

"The funeral can be viewed on www.movilleparish.com on Monday, August 24, 2020, at 11am.

"May they rest in peace."