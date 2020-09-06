Gardai issue appeal for missing Buncrana man Ken Keeney

Gardai in Inishowen have issued an appeal for a man who is missing from the Cockhill area of Buncrana.

Family and friends are becoming increasingly concerned for the whereabouts of Ken Keeney.

Ken is 59 years old and is described as being 5 foot 7 inches in height, with a thin build, fair hair, blue eyes and a fair complexion.

Ken was last seen leaving his home in the Cockhill area around 10am yesterday (Saturday, September 5). He was wearing a white jumper and blue jeans.

Gardai are appealing to anyone who may have seen Ken or know of his whereabouts to contact them at Buncrana Garda Station on 074 93 20540.