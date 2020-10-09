Donegal Cathaoirleach Rena Donaghey is encouraging people across the county to nominate a deserving person for an annual Volunteer Ireland Award.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Cllr Donaghey said: “Although the time is short, this is a great opportunity for people in Donegal to nominate their neighbours, family, friends, colleagues and community supporters for a Volunteer Ireland Award.

“The deadline for nominations is today. Anyone can nominate a volunteer, someone they know who gives their time and energy voluntarily and without pay.

“The Volunteer Ireland Awards are the major annual initiative to celebrate volunteers in Ireland. The awards shine a light on the remarkable achievements of volunteers around the country by honouring them at a national level.

“Individual volunteers or volunteer duos can be nominated in one of nine categories. These categories reflect different facets of volunteering, such as social inclusion, sport, safety and youth work. This year there is also a category for COVID-19, to recognise the incredible contribution of volunteers in responding to local needs during COVID-19,” said Cllr Donaghey.

All nominations to the Volunteer Ireland Awards are adjudicated by a shortlisting team and a panel of judges. Three awardees are selected in each category and one truly exceptional volunteer is named Christine Buckley Volunteer of the Year.

Every volunteer that is nominated will receive a thank you card from Volunteer Ireland. We want to let everyone who is nominated know that their contributions are greatly valued and that someone took the time to put them forward for an award.

Nominations can be made here.