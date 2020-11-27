Crana College TY Column

Little did we know that we would be facing many changes in our daily school lives since the day of lockdown.

Our school lives have been altered quite significantly with the precautions and restrictions of COVID-19. Us as a school must follow and maintain these important restrictions as a means to ensure that there is no spread of the virus. Some restrictions include: social distancing, avid sanitisation and cleaning of utilities and equipment, the wearing of a facial covering or masks etc.

From what we have seen since the beginning of the new school year, our school has done an excellent job at maintaining this level of professionalism when it comes to these requirements.

Unfortunately, due to these restrictions, they have negatively impacted our social elements but not our education. They hinder our ability to closely interact with our peers and teachers and perform many activities. To be more specific, those in the Transition Year, including myself, have had to face the unfortunate news that many of our planned activities and trips may be disrupted or cancelled. However, as mature Senior Cycle students we must accept and face these challenges to ensure the greater good of the people around us and abroad. To our luck, there has been quite a lot of news regarding a vaccine for the virus, and with this news it brightens our expectations for the rest of the year and years to come. This vaccine may assist us in the desperate struggle to get our average school lives back.

TY Activities

Despite all of this, we still have experienced many fun and exciting situations in our year far, such as a bake sale, photography and many outdoor activities. We recently have begun the learning of Mandarin Chinese in our activities class. During the class, Ms Li taught us the basics of the language, pronunciation of certain words, definitions of words and much more. We have high hopes that one day we will become proficient in the language. As the holiday season ensures, we have begun to get into the festive mood by creating our very own Christmas themed jumpers with the assistance of our Life Skills teachers Ms McCullagh. These activities have been enjoyable so far despite being restricted in some aspects, but we have high hopes for what is to come.

2021 in Sight

With the year 2020 coming to a close, we students must prepare for our first portfolio task, acquiring important results of past assessments, ranging from presentations down to written work, that have been completed for our classes. This information will be displayed at an end of year ceremony to celebrate our accomplishments throughout the year. Both classes TY Diarmuid and TY Gráinne also have to prepare for their second term of Work Experience and must acquire a position of work for another employer, however this may be difficult for reasons stated before.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the teachers and staff of our school for ensuring the safety of the students is of utmost importance in these desperate times. Overall Transitional Year has been a wonderful experience so far and my expectations can only go higher.