The Exchange Buncrana to deliver Christmas dinner

The annual Community Christmas Day Dinner has become a highlight of the year for all of us at The Exchange in Buncrana.

Ever since 2014, we have provided a delicious three-course home-cooked Christmas Dinner with live entertainment for people who are on their own, coping with bereavement or changed circumstances or those who'd like to experience a different kind of Christmas. This is always a special day for volunteers and guests alike supported wonderfully by the generosity of our local community.

Of course in 2020, Covid restrictions mean we cannot host a Christmas Dinner in the centre in the same way but we still want to share the joy of Christmas. So, this year we can bring Christmas Dinner to you (free of charge). If you are on your own or facing a difficult or different Christmas for whatever reason, we can deliver a freshly cooked Christmas dinner (with all the trimmings) either on Christmas Eve or on Christmas Day along with some treats to bring a bit of brightness directly to your home.

Anyone living in the Buncrana area is also welcome to call in and collect their meal from The Exchange at 1pm. To order: phone 087 795 5401. Contact us to find out more exchangeinishowen@gmail.com.

Thanks to support from the wonderful owner of Coalshack True American BBQ and the help of volunteers and community groups around the peninsula, we can extend the service to the whole of Inishowen!

This service is fully confidential and is available to anyone living in Inishowen. The closing date for sign up is Sunday, December 20.