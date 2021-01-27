Contact

Donegal County Council 'committed to' supporting Mother and Baby Home memorialisation projects

Cathaoirleach Donaghey pays tribute to survivors and families

The Castle in Newtowncunningham

Donegal County Council 'committed to' supporting Mother and Baby Home memorialisation projects

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Tribute has been paid to the former residents of Mother and Baby Homes at Donegal County Council's monthly plenary meeting.

Speaking at Monday's Council meeting, Donegal Cathaoirleach Cllr Rena Donaghey said: “I want to especially, and most sincerely pay tribute to the former residents of these institutions. I want to acknowledge their courage and thank them for giving their testimonies.

“No one could read their reports without saying it was wrong. For decades, Irish society was defined by silence on these matters of what was done to some of our most vulnerable citizens. Their stories and their truth can now be heard, acknowledged and understood.

“I also want to acknowledge the work of the Commission of Investigation into the Mother and Baby Homes and other related matters. It shone an important light into a dark and difficult chapter of very recent Irish life.

“Following the publication of the 'Final Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes', An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, TD issued a formal apology on behalf of the State to former residents of the Mother and Baby Home institutions. The Government now intends to give detailed consideration to the Report over the coming months with a view to developing a comprehensive Government Action Plan spanning eight themes across 22 measures. It is critically important that a Redress Scheme for survivors is brought forward quickly and that survivors have access to their records including records of their adoption as soon as possible,” said Cllr Donaghey.

According to Cllr Donaghey, Donegal County Council will actively participate with Government in furthering the development of the Government Action Plan as it relates to local government.

She added: “Donegal County Council is committed to supporting local measures that form part of the suite of follow-up actions, for example, in relation to memorialisation projects in line with the wishes of former residents and access to archives and records.

I ask for the full agreement of Council in supporting the follow-up actions and provide the necessary resources.”

