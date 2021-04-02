Contact

Malin Head Heritage Group seeking tech savvy heritage enthusiasts

Help digitally advance Malin's Adopt A Monument project at Malin Well

Malin Head Heritage Group seeking tech savvy heritage enthusiasts

Malin Head Heritage Group seeking tech savvy heritage enthusiasts

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Malin Head Heritage Group in Inishowen is looking for new members interested in helping to digitally advance its Adopt A Monument project at Malin Well.

Ali Farren, who manages Malin Head Community Centre, said Malin Well had a very special place in the hearts of the local community.

He added: “There used to be a Turas to Malin Well years ago and recently our Malin Head Heritage Group received an Abarta Adopt A Monument award and is in the process of getting the Church and Malin Well restored.

“John Grant who is Chairperson of the Malin Head Heritage Group said the group was currently looking for “a bit of help” to take the project forward.”

John added: “We are concerned about the conservation of the Church at Malin Well. Damage has been done to the Church by weather over the last 400 to 500 years.

Abarta selected us for its Adopt a Monument scheme and, three years ago, we got a grant to get a report carried out on the site.

“The report has been done and now we need to move the project on.

“We also very much need some younger people, with an interest in heritage, on our group, people who might be interested in availing of a four-week, online training course we are offering from Tuesday, April 27 to Tuesday, May 18, from 11.00am to 1.00pm.

“It is an online course Digital Heritage Skills course, which will be taught via Zoom, by Garry Kelly of JK Media. We need to move fairly fast on this.

“The course will cover smart phone filming, Facebook and business suite, video publishing and engagement, planning a virtual festival.

“We would love to hear from younger people with an interest in heritage. Just email: malinheadcom@gmail.com or contact us via the Malin Head Community Facebook page.”

