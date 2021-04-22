Contact

Inishowen lacking proper infrastructure investment

'How can Irish Water seek budget for something it has not even planned?' says Cllr Bernard McGuinness

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Inishowen's lack of infrastructure investment has been highlighted by Inishowen Municipal District (IMD) councillors.

Councillors also expressed concern at the lack of engagement from Irish Water and the Office of Public Works (OPW) to the peninsula's elected members.

Cllr Bernard McGuinness (Fine Gael) said Irish Water and OPW should be invited to attend IMD meetings on a regular basis. His proposal was seconded by Cllr Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil).

He added: “For example, IMD does not know what plans Irish Water has for the peninsula's towns and villages, especially those with schemes that have not been 'taken over'. In addition, Irish Water has questions to answer in terms of the restoration of roads.

“I feel that, perhaps, we should give Irish Water and OPW an opportunity to come to IMD meeting and bring elected members up to date with where they are in relation to the peninsula and what plans they have for us going forward.

“We are in a terrible situation here, in relation particularly to Irish Water. A number of towns and villages who do not have sewage infrastructure and it looks as if Irish Water does not even have plans for sewage in those areas.

“I cannot for the life of me understand how Irish Water can seek a budget for something it has not even planned. Since Donegal County Council is no longer responsible for Irish Water and sewage, it is incumbent on us to invite Irish Water to our meetings, to give us regular updates regarding what is happening in Inishowen. This process would also allow us to give it a shopping list for what we need here,” said Cllr McGuinness

Cllr McGuinness reiterated the Irish Water and OPW should be asked to attend at least one IMD meeting in three, “out of respect for councillors and the people we represent”.

Cllr Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil) said Cllr McGuinness had “hit the nail on the head”.

He said: “One of the reasons why we are slow to vary planning in relation to the National Planning Framework is because we want a proper pathway and we want proper investment in Inishowen and, at the minute, we do not have the investment.

“Some on the rules and regulations that are coming down the tracks, do not suit the fact that we do not have the infrastructure within our small towns, so we cannot work the system.

“We need clarification, so that Donegal County Council can examine the National Planning Framework and the issues it presents, going forward,” said Cllr Canning.

