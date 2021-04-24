Calls for Donegal community play park to reopen

An Inishowen councillor has called for the reopening of a community play park.

Sinn Fein councillor Terry Crossan is urging the Muff Development Cooperative to reopen the park to the public as Covid restrictions continue to ease on both sides of the border.

"I wrote to the Muff Development Cooperative asking them to consider the reopening of the Community Park at the earliest possible time," Cllr Crossan said.

"All other such facilities under the control of Donegal County Council have been open for a while. I have been contacted by numerous parents asking why this local park hasn’t reopened? Many local families are travelling across the border to Ballyarnett or to other venues in Inishowen.

"Now that schools have reopened, GAA and soccer are reopening next week and restrictions are easing a little bit, it might be time for the Committee to take another look at this.

"I realise hard decisions had to be made earlier in the pandemic by the Committee in order to comply with Covid restrictions.

"However, many parents have been struggling with young children throughout this. Homeschooling and the lack of social interaction with their friends has left it’s mark on everyone.

"I would ask the committee to consider this at their earliest convenience, especially given the good weather and longer days, obviously with the safety of everyone paramount."