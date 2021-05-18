Burning Donegal question

The ongoing issue of an Inishowen based Water Tanker for Donegal Fire Service was raised at May's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors.

A clearly exasperated Cllr Martin McDermott (Fianna Fáil) said he was going to ask the question regarding the Water Tanker “at every meeting”.

Cllr McDermott said: “I just have one question and I am going to put it back to Donegal County Council's Executive, 'Have there been any discussions in relation to the Water Tanker for Inishowen? Has there been an update on that?

“I am going to ask this question at every meeting, from now until I get an answer, because I can never get a straightforward answer. It is a very simple question.”

Responding to Cllr McDermott, Ciaran Martin, Donegal County Council's Senior Economic Development Officer, said he could not give an update on the matter. He said there had been no change, as far as he knew, from the Fire Service and he would keep the matter on the agenda for another month.