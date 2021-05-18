Carry on Camping in Donegal

The potentially “important contribution” the motor home / camper van sector could make to tourism in the peninsula was highlighted at May's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors.

KPMG Future Analytics is currently carrying out a survey for Donegal County Council to ascertain the public's views on caravan, camper van and camping in Donegal.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) said he believed the motor home / camper van sector had a very positive role to play in Inishowen and wider Donegal tourism.

Cllr Doherty said: “When I read about the development of motor home tourism on the Continent, especially in France, I thought it fell in well with what the Wild Atlantic Way should be about, coasting, from the Antrim Coast down to the Kerry or Cork Coast, but being able to receive the necessary services.

“Recently, I have been contacted by members of the motor home sector critical about the provision in Carndonagh, which did surprise me. They mentioned the angles of taking away the foul water just not being conducive to a good camping attraction. However, these are issues which can be addressed in situ.

“I would like to see more opportunities for the motor homes being presented here. The motor home people who contacted me have asked for consultation. They also offered consultation, so they might tell KPMG, this is what we need and this is what we don't need.

“I would like to hear a positive response from Donegal County Council . I hope it won't be found wanting in engaging with the motor home community, who I think have much to deliver,” said Cllr Doherty.

Responding to Cllr Doherty, Ciaran Martin, Donegal County Council's Senior Economic Development Officer, said he had also been contacted by people from the motor home sector.

He said: I advised them that we [Donegal County Council] was very happy to have their input and very happy to have the camping / motor home sector involved in the study. Since then, they have submitted their own individual views and report directly to the consultants and we welcome that engagement.”

Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent) asked Ciaran Martin if there would be barriers or additional fees put in place for camper vans in Buncrana.

Ciaran Martin replied that the aim of the KPMG study was to examine all of the various locations in Donegal as part of the overall offering to develop some kind of recommendations going forward.

Have your say on Donegal County Council's caravan, camper van and camping in Donegal survey at: https://ecv.microsoft.com/KvCKqA9nGT. The survey is open until Friday, May 21.





