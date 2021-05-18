Contact

Donegal park needs wheelchair swing

Council should pursue funding for wheelchair swing

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

The need has been highlighted for a wheelchair swing in a Donegal play park.

The matter was raised at May's Inishowen Municipal District Councillors' meeting last Tuesday.

Welcoming the update a contractor was due to commence refurbishment of the ground at Culdaff play park on May 24, Cllr Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said Donegal County Council should pursue funding to enhance Buncrana Play Park.

Cllr Murray said: “ I think we should be pursuing funding to enhance and extend Buncrana play park, which is a fantastic amenity. It is brilliant. I go up there every weekend with my daughter but it is so popular, it does need to be extended. There are times you go up there and it is just packed, which is an incentive to develop it further.

“We get families from Derry down on a day trip, local families and families from all across Inishowen. As great as that is, I think we could do even better. We should look at an application for funding to double or triple the size of Buncrana play park. There is plenty of land adjacent to it.

“Buncrana is the largest seaside town in Donegal, so we should be capitalising on that for tourism reasons.

“I met recently with the local children's charity, which is seeking a wheelchair swing there, a large structure which enables child in a wheelchair to be accommodated and enjoy the park like all of the other children. A wheelchair swing is something Donegal County Council should assist on, accommodate and source funding to help. I think it would be a brilliant project,” said Cllr Murray.

