Renewed call for 100% mica redress scheme.

Demands for a 100% Mica Redress Scheme for mica-affected homeowners in Inishowen, wider Donegal and Mayo are growing.

Cllr Albert Doherty (Sinn Féin) the Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District renewed his call for the Government to move now to deliver 100% redress for MICA affected homes.

Cllr Doherty said: "I have written to the Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien today to outline to him the impact the scourge of mica is continuing to have on families and homeowners across Donegal and particularly in Inishowen.

"I outlined to the Minister that the 90% redress scheme now in place is simply not fit for purpose and places far too heavy a burden on families already facing financial stress, not to mention the emotional stress these families are already struggling with. I have called on the Minister to act now to amend the scheme and provide 100% redress.

"I also welcome the initiative taken by my party leader Mary Lou McDonald to put the issue of mica-affected homes at the top of the agenda by raising this issue with An Taoiseach yesterday in the Dail."

"I have been raising this issue for in excess of seven years. I see day and daily the hurt and anguish this issue is causing for my friends, my neighbours, my community. I have since the outset called for a 100% redress scheme and I think the experience of recent weeks and months and the visible anger of many people has demonstrated that this indeed is what is required from government. The Government needs to revisit the MICA Redress scheme and ensure 100% redress for mica-affected homeowners and it needs to do so now. My party colleagues and I will continue to support the campaign of Mica Affected families for full redress," concluded Cllr Doherty.