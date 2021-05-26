Mica Inquiry sidestepped by Housing Minister

A public inquiry into the mica scandal in Donegal has been sidestepped by Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien.

Minister O'Brien has also declined to advise Donegal County Council on whether it could or could not award “business to companies that manufactured defective products”.

In a parliamentary question, Donegal TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn asked the Minister if he would “accede to requests for a public inquiry into the circumstances that led to the defective concrete block crisis in County Donegal.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Deputy Mac Lochlainn said the Minister's answer “demonstrated he was reluctant to hold a Mica public inquiry, which I think is wrong”.

“Bearing in mind, An Taoiseach, himself has estimated the damage caused by defective concrete blocks will ultimately cost the State €1 billion in funding between now and 2030, it is incredulous.

“In no other circumstances could we envisage something, which is going to cost the State €1 billion, not being the subject of a public inquiry.

“I also asked the Minister, 'If his attention had been drawn to the growing tensions in County Donegal in relation to the serious problems that families are experiencing with the Defective Concrete Blocks Scheme and the ongoing awarding awarding of business to the companies that manufactured the defective products by bodies such as Donegal County Council; the advice his Department is providing to Donegal County Council on both issues; and the steps he can take to address these growing tensions?'

“The Minister's response was that, 'Local authorities are independent legal entities, whose purchasing activities are governed by public procurement rules.

“It would not be appropriate therefore for my Department to comment on the individual purchasing decisions of local authorities'. In my opinion, the Minister is passing the buck to Donegal County Council.”

Deputy Mac Lochlainn said it was “repugnant” to people to see these companies continuing to build council houses.

He added: “I am following this up with the Minister and I have asked him to make a public statement on the issue.

“I want him to confirm if there is any legislation which prevents any of these companies that have caused such devastation across Ireland, continuing to avail of public money.

“If the answer is, 'No', my next question will be 'Do you plan to introduce such legislation to that effect? I will be pushing the Minister to introduce such legislation, in view of the devastation caused to families and communities in Donegal and Mayo.”

When asked for a comment on whether or not Minister O'Brien was going to hold a public inquiry into the defective concrete block issue in Donegal, Donegal Live received the following response from the Housing Department: “The scheme offers five remedial options, and separate grant limits apply to each option ranging from €247,500 for the complete demolition and rebuild of the dwelling, to €49,500 for the demolition and rebuild of the outer leaf of affected walls only. The funding is subject to the option limits or 90% of the eligible works, whichever is the lesser.

“The application process only opened in June 2020 and it would be premature to make any changes to the scheme limits at this time.

“The Department has been made aware of the perceived issues and progress of the scheme is under review.

“The Minister and Department officials are engaging with both the local authorities and local action groups on the matter.”