Historic day for Buncrana Ladies GAA

It was a special day for Buncrana GAA club on Sunday as it celebrated fielding two senior ladies teams for the first time in the club's history.

Buncrana Ladies Reserves lined out in the Scarvey to play their first ever competitive game.

Though beaten by Inishowen neighbours Naomh Padraig (Muff) in the All-County League Division 3 clash, the day was all about breaking new boundaries, and they will doubtless look forward to their next match against Letterkenny Gaels next weekend.

Buncrana's senior ladies, meanwhile, travelled to Páirc Taobhoige where they lost out to last year's senior championship winners Glenfin. They take on Termon next Sunday morning in the Scarvey.

Claire Doherty, captain of the newly-formed reserves team, said: "Muff beat us today, but it was a good run out and we're really looking forward to our next match. Here's to a great season ahead."