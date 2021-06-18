Twitter is lovin' Donegal and Tooban's Georgie Kelly after four-goal salvo for Bohemians tonight

Georgie Kelly

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring four goals in his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division against Drogheda United. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegaldemocrat.com

Georgie Kelly certain had his shooting boots on tonight at Dalymount Park, as the Tooban native scored four times in his side's 5-0 win over Drogheda United. 

Here's what Twitter made of it:

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie