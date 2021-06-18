Twitter is lovin' Donegal and Tooban's Georgie Kelly after four-goal salvo for Bohemians tonight

Georgie Kelly of Bohemians celebrates after scoring four goals in his side's victory in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division against Drogheda United. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Georgie Kelly certain had his shooting boots on tonight at Dalymount Park, as the Tooban native scored four times in his side's 5-0 win over Drogheda United.
Here's what Twitter made of it:
Bohs win 5-0.— Alex Maher Lalor (@alexmaher__) June 18, 2021
Georgie Kelly masterclass.
England fans crying all over twitter.
What a beautiful Friday.
Oh my god georgie kelly is the greatest ever league of ireland striker— Michael Tipper (@Michael52716245) June 18, 2021
GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! It’s Georgie Kelly’s world and we’re just living in it! That’s FOUR!— Bohemian Football Club (@bfcdublin) June 18, 2021
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀
⚫️ 5-0 ⚪️
⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀#WeAreBohs #DublinsOriginals pic.twitter.com/oxgYB58vPl
Georgie Kelly. What a player— Jack Byrne (@Jack42763) June 18, 2021
If you’re asked who’s the greatest bald striker to ever play the game and your response isn’t Georgie Kelly, then you’re a spoofer.— Owen Perry (@NotoriousPerry) June 18, 2021
congratulations to future Finn Harps player Georgie kelly on his hat trick this evening https://t.co/m4QWqFqNdp— Ethan (@EthanL55) June 18, 2021
Georgie Kelly for Ireland— Alan Hartnett (@AlanHartnett) June 18, 2021
All those who hopped of Georgie Kelly….at the start of the season..he’s finishing has been brilliant.— Phillip Acton (@audio1976) June 18, 2021
Georgie kelly for ballon dor— Dara Robinson (@DaraRobo) June 18, 2021
