Carndonagh impress against Naomh Colmcille in JFC

The Carndonagh team at Foden. Photo Annette Canny
Carndonagh, winners of the All-County Football League Division 4, got their Donegal JFC off to a fine start against Naomh Colmcille.
Carndonagh 2-17
Naomh Colmcille 2-6
Conor O’Donnell and Christy McDaid both hit six points, while Cian Burke and Ryan Kelly grabbed goals, with Shane Monaghan netting twice for the visitors.
The home side led by a single point, 0-5 to 1-1, at the first water break with Cian Burke, O’Donnell, Ryan Kelly and McDaid on target, with the visitors’ goal coming from Shane Monaghan.
They added to that in the second quarter to go 1-9 to 1-2 in front by half-time with Burke netting for the home team to set up a 2-15 to 1-3 lead and they took it home despite a second Monaghan goal and a couple of points from Daniel Clarke.
Carndonagh: Daniel McCallion; Ryan Davenport, Padraig Doherty, Cormac Monagle; James Monagle, Darragh Browne, Anthony Doherty (0-1); Conor O'Donnell (0-6), Ryan Kelly (1-1); Will Quinn, Christy McDaid (0-6), Eoghan Kelly; Cian Burke (1-2), Fergal Doherty (1-1), Cathal Doherty. Subs:Conor Doherty, Conor Fagan, Michael Nelson, Donal Doherty
Naomh Colmcille: Matthew Whoriskey; Martin Devenney, Paul Friel, Mark.Callaghan; Cathal Curran, Michael Friel, Mark Friel; Daniel Clarke (0-2), John Fullerton; Eoin Barr, Stephen Gallagher (0-1), Reece Duncan; Conor Grant, Shane Monaghan (2-2), David McNamee. Subs used: William Gillespie (0-1) for M Devenney and Barry Rob for D McNamee.
