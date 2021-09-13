Search

13/09/2021

Carndonagh impress against Naomh Colmcille in JFC

Carndonagh impress against Naomh Colmcille in JFC

The Carndonagh team at Foden. Photo Annette Canny

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Carndonagh, winners of the All-County Football League Division 4, got their Donegal JFC off to a fine start against Naomh Colmcille.

Carndonagh 2-17
Naomh Colmcille 2-6


Conor O’Donnell and Christy McDaid both hit six points, while Cian Burke and Ryan Kelly grabbed goals, with Shane Monaghan netting twice for the visitors.
The home side led by a single point, 0-5 to 1-1, at the first water break with Cian Burke, O’Donnell, Ryan Kelly and McDaid on target, with the visitors’ goal coming from Shane Monaghan.
They added to that in the second quarter to go 1-9 to 1-2 in front by half-time with Burke netting for the home team to set up a 2-15 to 1-3 lead and they took it home despite a second Monaghan goal and a couple of points from Daniel Clarke.

Carndonagh: Daniel McCallion; Ryan Davenport, Padraig Doherty, Cormac Monagle; James Monagle, Darragh Browne, Anthony Doherty (0-1); Conor O'Donnell (0-6), Ryan Kelly (1-1); Will Quinn, Christy McDaid (0-6), Eoghan Kelly; Cian Burke (1-2), Fergal Doherty (1-1), Cathal Doherty. Subs:Conor Doherty, Conor Fagan, Michael Nelson, Donal Doherty

Naomh Colmcille: Matthew Whoriskey; Martin Devenney, Paul Friel, Mark.Callaghan; Cathal Curran, Michael Friel, Mark Friel; Daniel Clarke (0-2), John Fullerton; Eoin Barr, Stephen Gallagher (0-1), Reece Duncan; Conor Grant, Shane Monaghan (2-2), David McNamee. Subs used: William Gillespie (0-1) for M Devenney and Barry Rob for D McNamee.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media