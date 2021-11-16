Former Donegal captain Boyle continues his winning ways in Mayo

Joe Boyle in action for Tooreen in the Mayo SHC final
Joe Boyle, after winning numerous Donegal hurling titles with Burt, made a little bit of hurling history on Saturday when he helped Tooreen reclaim the Mayo hurling crown.
Boyle wore the No 7 shirt as the powerhouse of Mayo hurling, Tooreen, claimed the TJ Tyrell Cup by the minimum, 0-15 to 1-11.
Tooreen were winning their 31st Mayo hurling title.
The final was played at the home of their opposition on Saturday, Ballyhaunis, and it was a titanic battle from start to finish.
There was never more than a three-point gap between the sides at any stage in today’s game. That lead was enjoyed briefly by Ballyhaunis, after Adrian Phillips scored the only goal of the day. The sides were level 1-5 to 0-8 at half-time.
Boyle transferred from Burt last year. His last Donegal medal with Burt came in 2018, when they defeated Setanta in the final.
Boyle and Tooreen will now play Roscommon champions, Athleague in the Connacht Intermediate quarter-final in Dr Hyde Park on Saturday, 27th November at 1.30 pm. Donegal and Burt hurling people will be watching again with interest.
