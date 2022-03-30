Carndonagh's ‘Co-working Hub’ an ideal environment for students to excel

Spraoi agus Spórt has completed the refurbishment of the buildings formerly known as ‘Action Inishowen’ in Millbrae, Carndonagh, into a ‘Co-working & Study Hub’ offering local students an ideal & affordable place to study for exams, complete assignments and work with other students on team projects.

The multi-award winning social enterprise from Carndonagh is also providing additional co-working spaces at reduced student rates in their Digital Creative Studio, Unit 9, SuperValu Complex.

Community Builder at Spraoi agus Spórt Kathleen McDaid said: “We’re delighted to have completed the refurbishment of the buildings formerly known as ‘Action Inishowen’ in Millbrae.

“These buildings are now home to a state-of-the-art ‘Co-working & Study Hub’ with its own office space, gigabit broadband and kitchen facilities. We also have a dedicated counselling room for students on site too”.

Kathleen explains that while co-working spaces have traditionally been associated with freelancers, entrepreneurs, and business start-ups, they have now also become an increasingly popular trend among students.

“There is now a global trend for students to go to co-working spaces” she said.

“Particularly in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many students have found studying at home an isolating or lonely experience yet thrive when working alongside other students or business professionals. Co-working spaces also provide all you need but might not have at home such as reliable broadband, printers and scanners, and people you can talk to during breaks.

“Importantly, this makes for an ideal learning environment – one specifically created to keep students motivated and focused.”

Kathleen added: “There are so many benefits or reasons why local students should give co-working spaces a go.

“At our Hub you’ll be surrounded by other students or business professionals who take their work seriously. Indeed, you’ll be compelled to focus on your studies because everyone in our shared workspaces are busy doing their own work.

“This energy is also an excellent way to motivate you to finish your own studies so that you can start your career like the professionals around you.

“Students who study in their bedrooms are also often distracted by other things going on in the home – which can eat up huge chunks of valuable learning time.

“Where you sit down to work has a huge effect on how productive you are. Therefore, our co-working spaces help students to study ‘smarter’ by helping them to quickly get in the learning ‘zone’.

“In addition, if you’re hoping to go into business after your exams, course or degree, our Co-working Hub is a great place to make contacts and share ideas with fellow students and business professionals.

“Indeed, we’re hoping that our Co-working Hub becomes a fantastic space for student start-ups – not only providing the requisite state-of-the-art office facilities but also a professional space where people can meet up with potential customers or business partners.

“You also don’t have to worry about unreliable broadband or internet connections slowing you down at our Co-working Hub – and it is much more secure than working in a coffee shop or other public space.”

Kathleen concluded: “I therefore have no doubts that taking up a desk in one of our co-working spaces will help students to excel in their studies and in their future careers – not only in terms of increasing their productivity levels but also by helping them to expand their personal and professional networks.”

The refurbished ‘Co-working & Study Hub’ in Millbrae, Carndonagh, is open from 8:30am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, (other days / times can be arranged by prior appointment).

The Digital Creative Studio, Unit 9, SuperValu Complex, is open 9am-5pm, Monday to Friday. For further information on the co-workspaces available at Spraoi agus Spórt please visit www.coworkplusinishowen.ie or call 0868420203.

CoWork Plus is a collaboration between various social enterprises in Donegal, the overarching aim of which is to promote the wider economic development of the county. This is a LEADER funded project overseen by Donegal Local Development Company and funded by Donegal LCDC. This project has also received funding from Connected Hubs and the Donegal ETB ‘Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund.’