Buncrana stands in silence in memory of Creeslough victims 

Hundreds of people have attended a candle-lit vigil and prayer service in Buncrana for the victims of the Creeslough explosion.

Among those who attended Sunday night’s vigil were members of the emergency services from Inishowen who took part in the major rescue operation in the aftermath of the explosion that killed ten people and left eight in hospital.

Five-year-old Shauna Flanagan Garwe and her father, Robert Garwe (50) who was originally from Zimbabwe, Catherine O’Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13) were among those killed in Friday's explosion at the Applegreen service station and complex of buildings on the outskirts of the village.

The tragedy also claimed the lives of James O’Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49) and 14-year-old Leona Harper.

One male in his 20s remains in critical condition in St James Hospital, Dublin.

Seven other surviving casualties continue to receive treatment in Letterkenny University Hospital and remain in stable condition.

Communities across Donegal have been holding vigils over the weekend in a show of sympathy and solidarity with the people of Creeslough.

Vigils were also held in Moville, Muff and Malin on Sunday following an event in Carndonagh on Saturday night.

Members of Buncrana’s fire service who took part in the rescue operation were at the vigil. The town’s fire station sent all its available personnel, 14 in total, its two appliances and a support vehicle to Creeslough on Friday. The Garda and the ambulance service were also represented at the event which was organised by Buncrana GAA club. Traditional musicians Liz and Jim Woods and Padraig McGonigle played as the crowd assembled before 7pm at the shore front.

The word Creeslough was spelt out in lights on the ground in front of the crowd, which included many children.

Some of those gathered held lights or candles and one young boy left flowers at the light display.

A minute’s silence was held as the light fell after the names of the ten victims were read out.

Rev Fr Neil McGoldrick of the Buncrana parish, Canon Judi McGaffin from the Church of Ireland in Fahan and Buncrana and Ruth Garvey Williams from Safe Haven Christian Community led the crowd of several hundred people in prayers.

Local councillor Nicholas Crossan told the gathering that the vigil was a way for the town to show its support for the people of Creeslough on “another dark day in Donegal”.

He paid tribute to the emergency services who took part in the rescue saying they were “ordinary people who do extraordinary things when they are called on in certain circumstances”.

Fr McGoldrick said it was “hard to understand the magnitude of so many lives being lost so suddenly and the grief and sorrow that has been brought to so many”.

Canon McGaffin said it was “a time of incomprehensible sorrow”.

She thanked the emergency services and medical teams in Creeslough, Letterkenny and Dublin, saying that their actions “were grounded in a deep and tangible love”.

Ruth Garvey Williams asked the gathering to pray for the rebuilding of the community in Creeslough.