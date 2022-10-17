Progress made on major Fort Dunree upgrade project

Progress has been on a major upgrade project for Inishowen's Fort Dunree, it has been confirmed.

The popular Inishowen tourist attraction is to be totally transformed following a multi-million euro investment.

The former military base is set to gain a number of new developments to improve visitor facilities and walkways in the years to come.

The plans include a proposed Funicular (which will be the only one in Ireland) will offer visitors a “thrilling ascent” to the High Fort, whilst its descent will provide breath-taking views of Lough Swilly and its surroundings. A new glass walkway is also in the pipeline, bridging two elements of the site and providing spectacular views of the natural environment. Some of the vacant buildings will be restored and renewed, while others will be removed where necessary. There will be new pathways for visitors and the car park will also be expanded to provide additional spaces.

The Design Team for the project has been appointed and preliminary design has commenced. The design phase will continue until December with the detailed design phase starting in January 2023.

Planning permission for the project will be submitted in July 2023 with construction planned to start in August 2023.

The Design Team is; Taylor McCarney Architects / Keys and Monaghan Architects Joint Venture are the Integrated Design Team Lead, Tandem Design Ltd. are the Visitor Experience and Interpretation Consultant and Sammon Ltd. are providing the Quantity Surveying Service.

Commenting, Minister for Agriculture and Donegal TD Charlie McConalogue said: “It is great news that this fantastic rejuvenation project for Fort Dunree is progressing.

"Congratulations to the appointed design team and thank you to Failte Ireland and Donegal County Council as well as the Fort Dunree Directors and Fort Dunree Military Museum group and staff for all their continued work on this exciting project.

"Thanks to local councillors Rena Donaghey and Nicolas Crossan for their advocacy on the project too.”